Two reports of shots fired in Oshkosh

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police arrested three people after responding to two report of shots fired on the 700 block of Central Street in Oshkosh around 2 A.M. this morning.

Witnesses described a car trying to leave the scene when officers pulled the driver over and found a handgun inside the car. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Oshkosh, was taken to jail.

Right after the first round of gunshots were reported, a second round of shots were heard from the same area. Officers arrived quickly and detained several people.

A search warrant was obtained for an address on that block and another handgun was found inside.

Two people were taken to jail in connection with the second shooting.

There are no known injuries or property damages in relation to either incident. The investigations are still ongoing.

Call Oshkosh police if you have any information on this case.

