Two dead following Oconto County fire, Arson Bureau helping with investigation

TOWN OF RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people are dead following a fire at a residence Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview in Oconto County, and multiple departments are investigating the incident, including the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation-Arson Bureau.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received at 8:23 a.m. from a passing motorist regarding a fire in the 16000 block of North Maiden Lake Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the residential structure was largely consumed by fire down to the foundation.

While fighting the flames, two people were found dead inside by first responders.

In addition to the Arson Bureau, other agencies assisting with the investigation include the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Riverview Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Investigative Division at the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and reference the case number of 20-016776.

The division can be reached by calling 920-834-6900.

The names and ages of the victims weren’t immediately provided by authorities. However, the Sheriff’s Office says their department’s thoughts and prayers are with both victim’s families.

