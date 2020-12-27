Advertisement

Two dead following Oconto County fire, Arson Bureau helping with investigation

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF RIVERVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people are dead following a fire at a residence Saturday morning in the Town of Riverview in Oconto County, and multiple departments are investigating the incident, including the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation-Arson Bureau.

According to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, a call was received at 8:23 a.m. from a passing motorist regarding a fire in the 16000 block of North Maiden Lake Road.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the residential structure was largely consumed by fire down to the foundation.

While fighting the flames, two people were found dead inside by first responders.

In addition to the Arson Bureau, other agencies assisting with the investigation include the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Riverview Fire Department.

The Sheriff’s Office says anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Investigative Division at the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and reference the case number of 20-016776.

The division can be reached by calling 920-834-6900.

The names and ages of the victims weren’t immediately provided by authorities. However, the Sheriff’s Office says their department’s thoughts and prayers are with both victim’s families.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
State health officials report lowest new coronavirus numbers seen in months
Police Lights Generic
1 dead following Calumet County rollover crash
Police block the area of Walnut and Ashland for an armed standoff. Dec. 27, 2020.
Green Bay Police: Standoff situation over, part of Walnut Street to temporarily remain closed
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25,...
Omro Police: Two people, one dog found dead following Christmas morning fire
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
FBI at home of possible person of interest in Nashville bomb

Latest News

File image
Four cats rescued from Oconto house fire
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
Consumer Alert: Text message scam about Netflix account, stimulus payments
Consumer First Alert: Fake text about Netflix, stimulus scams
Consumer First Alert: Fake text about Netflix, stimulus scams
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
State adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, seven day case average increases