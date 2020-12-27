SUNDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SNOW

Snow is spreading into to Wisconsin today. It will be steady through the afternoon and evening hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for areas north and west of Lake Winnebago. In these areas, 2-5″ of snow is expected through tonight. Areas near Highway 8, and closer to the lakeshore, will see less snow (1-2″) compared to folks in the Fox Valley.

This wet, packing snow will make travel slippery as the day wears on. Drivers should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. At least we will likely see fewer people on the roads during this evening’s Packers game. After the game, we’ll get a blustery northwest wind, which could cause some blowing and drifting snow. That would occur mainly in rural areas, although it may be limited due to the sticky nature of the snow.

The chilly northwest wind will bring in colder weather the next couple days. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the low to middle 20s, with single digit wind chills. Then, we get our next weathermaker, which will probably be a stronger storm across the area. Look for more accumulating snow Tuesday night, through Wednesday night. Some mixed precipitation is also possible Wednesday afternoon across eastern Wisconsin. Wednesday is also now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, so keep informed with the latest forecast, as this secondary storm system gets closer.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 MPH

MONDAY: W 10-15+ MPH

TODAY: Cloudy with snow developing, mostly this afternoon. Slippery roads. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Evening snow... 2-5″ for most, but less lakeside and far north. A bit blustery. LOW: 18

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Brisk and nippy. Single digit chills. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Snow develops at night. HIGH: 24 LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with snow... Several inches possible. Late wintry mix or rain possible across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 35 LOW: 17

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Decreasing clouds. A bit blustery. HIGH: 23 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Cloudy skies. More snow develops. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 27

