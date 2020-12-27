State adds more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, seven day case average increases

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – One day after state health officials reported fewer than 1,000 new coronavirus cases in the state of Wisconsin for the first time in months, the state added more than 2,000 new cases Sunday. In addition, Sunday marked an increase of the seven-day average for new cases after declining for three straight days.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 2,287 new results came back positive out of a total of 4,902 people who were tested for the coronavirus.

Sunday’s positive case count makes up nearly half of all the tests returned, at 46.65%. Another 2,615 people tested negative for the coronavirus, which is responsible for COVID-19.

In addition, nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Sunday. There were nine deaths confirmed by the state combined between Friday (four) and Saturday (five). On Thursday, which was Christmas Eve, the state reported 60 new COVID-19 deaths.

The seven-day average of new cases increased for the first time since December 23rd. On Saturday, the average was at 1,883, and on Sunday, increased to 1,949. Our records show that figure dropped below 2,000 Saturday for the first time since September 25th, when it was at 1,936.

However, the 14-day average continued to decline, and is now at 2,432. That figure has declined daily since December 13, which is 16 days.

Deaths

Nine deaths were reported by state health officials Sunday, bringing Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,692 since the first deaths were reported in March.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths dropped to 39 Sunday, and has dropped daily since Thursday, when it was at 60. The seven-day average had held at 60 for three days last week. State officials say for the fifth straight day, the death rate is still at 1.0% -- 1 out of 100 coronavirus cases resulting in death. Before Thursday, the death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties listed by the Wisconsin DHS will be listed later in this article.

To date, 470,818 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin since testing began. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 29,791 people, which is 6.3% of all known cases. There are 436,233 people (92.7%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 95 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS on Saturday. To date, 20,829 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for hospitalizations increased to 101.3 Sunday. On Saturday, that average had dropped to 97.4, which, according to our records, was the first time that figure was below 100 since October 9, when it was at 99.

The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s (WHA) shows that as of Saturday, 1,081 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, an increase from Friday’s report of 1,070 statewide hospitalizations. In addition, as of Saturday, 239 were in ICU a slight increase from Friday’s report of 238. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14. As of 11 a.m. Sunday, there were no current patients at the facility. That marks the third straight day of no patients being at the alternate facility.

Hospital Readiness – these numbers will be updated later Sunday afternoon

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported Saturday that 301 ICU beds (20.53%) and 2,444 of all types of medical beds (21.87%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

In the Fox Valley region, 15 ICU beds (14.42%) and 127 of all medical beds (14.88%) were open among the 13 hospitals in those eight counties.

Meanwhile, the WHA stated in the Northeast region, 24 ICU beds (19.2%) and 292 of all medical beds (22.89%) are open among the 10 hospitals in seven counties.

The WHA reported no change from Friday for hospitals with less than a 7-day supply of PPE (personal protective equipment): 19 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks. Those numbers have held steady since Thursday.

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available Wednesday for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Evers said Monday that hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin expected to receive shipments of the Moderna vaccine this past week. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA. Frontline health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week. Wisconsin expects an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and ultimately 100,000 doses in the coming weeks. The governor says 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities beginning December 28. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS WILL BE HERE SHORTLY (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 188 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 454 cases (28 deaths)

Chippewa - 515 cases (11 deaths)

Delta – 2,450 cases (58 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,945 cases (53 deaths)

Gogebic - 702 cases (15 deaths)

Houghton – 1,568 cases (24 deaths)

Iron – 757 cases (32 deaths)

Keweenaw – 63 cases (1 death)

Luce – 126 cases

Mackinac - 254 cases (2 deaths)

Marquette - 3,071 cases (49 deaths)

Menominee - 1,406 cases (25 deaths)

Ontonagon – 274 cases (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 195 cases (3 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.