SNOW ENDS TONIGHT... ANOTHER ROUND ARRIVES LATE TUESDAY

Snow showers will taper off later this evening, from 8p - Midnight. Much of Northeast Wisconsin sees 2-5″ of snow when all is said and done. This wet, packing snow will make travel slippery and roads left untreated tonight will remain slick for the Monday morning drive.

Drivers should plan ahead and allow for extra travel time. A blustery northwest wind develops and continues through Monday afternoon. The chilly northwest breeze will bring in colder weather the next couple days. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the middle 20s, with single digit wind chills. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with skies turning cloudy once again on Tuesday.

Our next weathermaker is set to arrive late Tuesday. It’s looking like it will be a stronger storm than what’s moving through today; and accumulating snow appears likely Tuesday night. Snow continues into Wednesday morning and tapers off during the day. Some mixed precipitation or icy drizzle will be possible Wednesday afternoon as the steadier snow shifts away from the area. Wednesday is also now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY, so keep informed with the latest forecast.

Looking towards the start of the New Year, there may be yet another storm system which could bring even more snow back to the area!! The biggest change in the extended forecast over the last 24 hours has been to go from one prolonged system (Tue night through Friday) to two distinct storms. The first storm exits the area Wednesday... and the weather stays quiet Thursday (New Year’s Eve). The second system passes east of Wisconsin on New Years Day. It’s still rather preliminary, but as it stands now, this system would bring more accumulating snow to eastern Wisconsin.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

MONDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Evening snow ends... 2-5″ for most, but less lakeside and far north. A bit blustery. LOW: 17

MONDAY: Blustery with a mix of sun and clouds. Single digit chills. HIGH: 24 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Early sunshine, but turning cloudy. Snow develops by the evening. HIGH: 27 LOW: 25 (steady or rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Blustery with snow showers early... several inches possible. Late wintry mix or icy drizzle possible across eastern Wisconsin. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Decreasing clouds. A bit blustery, but quiet otherwise. HIGH: 25 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Turning cloudy and blustery with another round of snow developing. HIGH: 30 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: Lingering flakes early, then decreasing clouds. Blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Brisk at times. HIGH: 27

