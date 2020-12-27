SWAT at armed standoff in Green Bay
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of W. Walnut St and Ashland Ave due to an armed standoff.
Police say they are in a standoff with an armed person at a home along Ashland, between Walnut and Howard.
Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero says SWAT, police and deputies are at the scene. Joshua reports hearing police asking a person to put their gun down and put their hands in the air. They’ve been addressing the person as a “mister.”
Green Bay firefighters are helping with blocking off traffic.
Police are not allowing foot traffic in this area.
