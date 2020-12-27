SWAT at armed standoff in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are asking people to avoid the area of W. Walnut St and Ashland Ave due to an armed standoff.

Police say they are in a standoff with an armed person at a home along Ashland, between Walnut and Howard.

Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero says SWAT, police and deputies are at the scene. Joshua reports hearing police asking a person to put their gun down and put their hands in the air. They’ve been addressing the person as a “mister.”

Green Bay Police block part of Walnut St. for an armed standoff. Dec. 27,2020. (wbay)

Green Bay firefighters are helping with blocking off traffic.

Police are not allowing foot traffic in this area.

Police activity in Location/Area. Avoid area. https://t.co/c74yMcsZqa — Green Bay Police (@GBPolice) December 27, 2020

