Green Bay falls to 0-8, Davis scores career high 35 points

DAYTON, Ohio. (GreenBayPhoenix.com) --- Amari Davis enjoyed a career afternoon in Dayton, scoring a career-high 35 points as Green Bay attempted to upset Wright State. The Phoenix battled the preseason favorites to the end, but the Raiders held on for a 90-77 victory.

Wright State notched its sixth consecutive win and moved to a perfect 4-0 in Horizon League play.

Although Saturday’s opening half was dominated on the defensive end, Sunday’s contest began with a different tone. Both teams shot impressive clips from the floor, with GB turning in its highest first-half percentage of the season after going 15-of-29 and shooting 51.7%.

Green Bay’s 39-36 lead at the break was due in large part to the play of its guards, Amari Davis and PJ Pipes, who combined for 30 points in the first half.

Twenty of Davis’ career-high 35 points came in the opening 20 minutes, as the sophomore finished 14-of-24 from the field and a near perfect 6-of-7 from the charity stripe. It was the highest total from any Phoenix player since Kameron Hankerson scored 36 against Detroit Mercy on March 2, 2018.

Wright State created some separation early in the second half with an 11-2 run which saw the Raiders go 5-of-6 from the field over a span of two minutes, 34 seconds to lead things 50-43.

GB’s response brought the team within one, 50-49, after a jumper from Davis was followed up by a layup from Lucas Stieber, but WSU mirrored its 11-2 run from minutes earlier to build a 61-51 advantage.

Wright State’s offense continued to click down the stretch and helped secure the weekend sweep, 90-77.

Sunday’s game marked only the second time this season Wright State lost the battle on the boards, as the Phoenix owned the edge in rebounding 36-32.

Reigning HL Player of the Year Loudon Love finished with 15 points, nine rebounds in 27 minutes. The Raiders were led by Jaylon Hall, who finished with 22 points while going 7-of-9 in 32 minutes.

The Phoenix is officially done with 2020 and will look to gain momentum in the New Year, as GB returns to Ohio next weekend for games with Youngstown State.

