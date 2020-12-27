Four cats rescued from Oconto house fire

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say no one was injured and four house cats were safely removed from a house that caught fire late Saturday night in Oconto.

According to Oconto Fire and Rescue officials, crews were called to a home on the 200 block of Erie Avenue in the City of Oconto for a report of a house on fire at 10:24 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found flames and smoke coming from an enclosed front porch, and all occupants had evacuated before the crews arrived.

Flames were quickly contained to the porch area, and then crews entered the home to finish extinguishing the fire.

During a search of the home to make sure the fire hadn’t extended, four house cats were located and then safely removed.

Officials say the fire was contained to the porch, which was heavily damaged, and the porch contents are considered to be a total loss.

As of this time, the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Multiple departments helped Oconto Fire and Rescue during the incident.

