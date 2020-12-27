Consumer Alert: Text message scam about Netflix account, stimulus payments

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The last thing anyone with a Netflix account wants is for service to be interrupted, especially during a winter break.

However, that’s exactly what a fake text that is making a rounds wants you to believe.

A new scam message says your Netflix account will be shutdown because your payment was declined.

Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) officials say they’re seeing an uptick in text message scams.

“We’ve been seeing text messages coming in representing Amazon, Netflix, bank accounts, e-mail, and Google, saying ‘your account has been compromised and you need to click on the link.’ Once you get into that link, that scammer is hoping you provide personal information and possibly download malware or spyware to your computer or smart device,” said Tiffany Schultz, a Regional Director of the Wisconsin BBB. “Don’t click on it, just go ahead and delete it, because there is a scammer who’s phishing for your personal information. If you are concerned, go ahead and look up the phone number for the business and give them a call.”

The BBB is also warning that scammers could use the promise of a potential second stimulus check to try and get your personal information, or money.

“Official communication from news sources is so important. If somebody calls, e-mails, or texts you about how you can get your information sooner, or how you can get your stimulus check earlier than others - it’s a scam,” said Schultz. “The IRS will never, ever reach out to you via phone, e-mail, text, or pop-up. They will only communicate with you via regular postal mail.”

There’s already a report of a new text message scam, saying you’ve received a direct deposit of $1,200 from a COVID-19 fund.

The IRS says if you click on it, it’ll take you to a fake IRS website.

Officials say don’t click on it, or give any personal information, and report it to the IRS.

