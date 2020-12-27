As the pandemic creates challenges for blood donations, a blood drive was hosted in Appleton as the need remains critical

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Kathy Ziehl won’t stop donating blood since there’s always a need for it.

“I don’t feel there’s a time that I shouldn’t give. If I’m healthy enough to donate then I should do that. I’ve done it since I’ve been 17,” Ziehl of Greenville, Wisconsin said.

Ziehl stated she’s given more than 22 gallons of blood and on Saturday, she was in Appleton for a blood drive hosted by the Community Blood Center.

Donors pre-registered with organizers expecting 20 people to show up every hour for eight hours straight.

“It takes one hour of my time and I give back to the community,” Ziehl said.

The American Red Cross noted that the pandemic has created a time of crisis for blood donations.

The need for donating blood has not stopped amid the coronavirus outbreak and the Community Blood Center has set up new Covid-19 protocols, including temperature checks and required masking, to create a safe enviroment.

“Regardless of the holiday, regardless of covid-19, patients like those facing cancer or undergoing surgeries or even experiencing a trauma situation, those patients still rely on transfusions,” Rachel Sonnentag, marketing and communications manager for the Community Blood Center, said.

According to the blood center, it’s important there’s a steady supply of blood available in the area, even Action 2 News reporter Joshua Peguero donated.

“Many businesses continue to operate remotely and so because of remote work environments, they may not host blood drives that maybe they have done regularly in the past,” Sonnentag said.

If you’ve recovered from covid, you’re encouraged to donate convalescent plasma to help those battling serious infections caused by the virus.

Here’s a link to the Community Blood Center’s website for more information.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.