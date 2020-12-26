Advertisement

Wisconsin Chief Justice decries online attacks on colleagues

Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack(Wisconsin Court System)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Chief Justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court released says she is concerned over recent online threats and anti-Semitic attacks against members of the court.

The court recently rejected a lawsuit from President Donald Trump attempting to overturn an election loss in the battleground state.

Chief Justice Patience Drake Roggensack issued this statement Friday regarding comments aimed at members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court:

Trump took to Twitter this week to blast conservative state Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn after he sided with liberal justices to end Trump’s legal challenges in the swing state’s court.

RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice speaks about extra police protection following rulings in election cases

Justices Jill Karofsky and Rebecca Dallet have also received misogynistic and anti-Semitic attacks online, the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus
State reports low amount of new coronavirus cases, deaths on Christmas Day
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25,...
Suspicious fire in Omro on Christmas morning
Police: Man who tried to thwart encounter shot and killed
Three injured, several buildings damaged in Christmas morning explosion in historic downtown...
Downtown Nashville explosion knocks communications offline
Jebb Filz of Appleton and his family were displaced by a fire on December 8. They're currently...
Appleton family displaced by fire says the loss has brought them closer

Latest News

Coronavirus generic
State health officials report lowest new coronavirus numbers seen in months
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25,...
Omro Police: Two people, one dog found dead following Christmas morning fire
Group donates supplies to homeless shelter
Friends hope to collect supplies for the homeless
Father Carr’s Place 2B hands out hundreds of Christmas meals in Oshkosh
Father Carr’s Place 2B hands out hundreds of Christmas meals in Oshkosh