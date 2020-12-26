Two injured in Dodge County crash

TOWNSHIP OF ELBA, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say two people were injured, one seriously, during an afternoon crash in Dodge County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 1:54 p.m. for a report of a crash on State Highway 16/60 near O’Conner Road Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says their initial investigation shows an eastbound Ford SUV on Highway 16/60 and a westbound Chevrolet SUV on the same road collided near the center line.

Authorities say the driver of the Ford SUV was seriously injured, and was first taken to Columbus Hospital, but was then flown to UW Hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV was treated for minor injuries at Columbus Hospital.

The crash, which closed that part of the highway for about two hours, is being investigated.

