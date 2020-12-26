State health officials report lowest new coronavirus numbers seen in months

MADISON Wis. (WBAY) – State health officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed coronavirus cases in months on Saturday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), 632 new results came back positive out of a total of 5,893 people who were tested for the coronavirus. According to our records, state health officials haven’t reported fewer than 1,000 new cases in a single 24-hour period since September 14, when 771 tests came back positive.

Saturday’s case count makes up 10.72% of all the tests returned. Another 5,261 people tested negative for the coronavirus, which is responsible for COVID-19.

In addition, four new COVID-19 deaths were reported by state health officials Saturday, the fewest deaths reported in one day since November 22, when none were reported. On Friday, five deaths were reported.

The seven-day average of new cases continues to decline and is now at 1,883. Our records show that figure hasn’t been below 2,000 since September 25th, when it was at 1,936. The 14-day average has also declined to 2,465.

Deaths

Four deaths were reported by state health officials Saturday, bringing Wisconsin’s cumulative death toll to 4,683 since the first deaths were reported in March. Earlier this week, the state says a one-day record of 120 deaths were reported Tuesday.

The 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths dropped to 41 Saturday. That figure was at 52 Friday, and before that, held steady at 60 for three days. State officials say the death rate is still at 1.0% -- 1 out of 100 coronavirus cases resulting in death. Before Thursday, the death rate had been below 1.0% since October 9.

Case and death numbers for Wisconsin counties listed by the Wisconsin DHS are listed later in this article. All four deaths happened in Vernon County. The state revised and lowered confirmed case numbers for both La Crosse and Waukesha County in Saturday’s update.

To date, 468,531 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Wisconsin. The DHS says the number of active cases is down to 30,331 people, which is 6.5% of all known cases. There are 433,415 people (92.2%) who are considered recovered. A person is considered recovered if it’s been 30 days since their diagnosis or onset of symptoms or were medically cleared, though some may feel lingering effects from their infection.

Hospitalizations

Another 31 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the DHS on Saturday. To date, 20,734 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment since February 5, which is 4.4% of all coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for hospitalizations has dropped to 97.4. Our records show that figure hasn’t been below 100 since October 9, when it was at 99.0.

The latest figures from the Wisconsin Hospital Association’s (WHA) show that as of Friday, 1,070 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19, with 238 in ICU. On Thursday, the WHA reported 1,150 people were hospitalized across the state, showing a one day drop of 80 people. That’s the fewest in the hospital at one time since October 15, and the fewest in the ICU since October 11. Daily changes in hospitalizations take new admissions, discharges and deaths into account.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds helps relieve the strain on state hospitals by treating patients who are close to being discharged but still need some care, such as oxygen. State health officials say as of last Friday it’s treated 168 patients since it opened on October 14. As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, there were no current patients at the facility. That marks the second day in a row of no patients being at the alternate facility.

Hospital Readiness

For hospital readiness, the WHA reported Friday that 302 ICU beds (20.6%) and 2,492 of all types of medical beds (22.3%) -- ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative flow isolation -- are open in the state’s 134 hospitals. These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

In the Fox Valley region, 15 ICU beds (14.42%) and 116 of all medical beds (13.59%) were open among the 13 hospitals in those eight counties.

Meanwhile, the WHA stated in the Northeast region, 56 ICU beds (27.05%) and 292 of all medical beds (30.54%) are open among the 10 hospitals in seven counties.

The WHA reported no change from Thursday for hospitals with less than a 7-day supply of PPE (personal protective equipment): 19 hospitals need gowns, 14 need paper medical masks, 10 need goggles, and 7 need N95 masks.

Today’s #COVID19_WI update with cumulative numbers and those reported since yesterday. Your actions can help protect everyone in #Wisconsin. Learn how #YouStopTheSpread: https://t.co/azIna3TqRR pic.twitter.com/LaY3TE2UCt — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 26, 2020

COVID-19 Tracing App

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” became available Wednesday for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

COVID-19 Home Testing

Gov. Tony Evers announced at-home COVID-19 testing kits will be made available -- for free -- to anyone who wants them. A person can test themselves or family members, even if they don’t have symptoms, then send it to a lab for testing. The Vault Medical Services kit is the first saliva test to get emergency-use authorization from the FDA and normally costs $119. CLICK HERE for details and a link to request a test kit.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Evers said Monday that hospitals and clinics in Wisconsin are expecting shipments of the Moderna vaccine this week. It’s the second COVID-19 vaccine to receive emergency-use authorization from the FDA. Frontline health care workers began receiving the Pfizer vaccine last week. Wisconsin expects an initial shipment of 16,000 doses, and ultimately 100,000 doses in the coming weeks. The governor says 29,000 doses will be allocated to vaccinating residents and staff members at long-term care facilities beginning December 28. The state is updating vaccine information at dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine.htm.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS WILL BE HERE SHORTLY (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)*

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,279 cases (10 deaths)

Ashland – 978 cases (+7) (14 deaths)

Barron – 4,366 cases (55 deaths)

Bayfield - 902 cases (18 deaths)

Brown – 25,566 cases (+1) (160 deaths)

Buffalo – 954 cases (6 deaths)

Burnett – 971 cases (19 deaths)

Calumet – 4,580 cases (+2) (34 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,733 cases (+5) (65 deaths)

Clark – 2,728 cases (48 deaths)

Columbia – 4,115 cases (+14) (28 deaths)

Crawford – 1,534 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Dane – 32,374 cases (+161) (176 deaths) (+2)

Dodge – 10,253 cases (+17) (114 deaths)

Door - 1,939 cases (13 deaths)

Douglas – 3,005 cases (+33) (16 deaths)

Dunn – 3,389 cases (22 deaths)

Eau Claire – 9,000 cases (74 deaths)

Florence - 391 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 10,143 cases (64 deaths)

Forest - 824 cases (22 deaths)

Grant – 4,028 cases (+8) (77 deaths)

Green – 2,255 cases (+13) (8 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,372 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

Iowa - 1,629 cases (5 deaths)

Iron - 411 cases (13 deaths)

Jackson - 2,325 cases (+15) (16 deaths)

Jefferson – 6,450 cases (+32) (57 deaths)

Juneau - 2,383 cases (+7) (10 deaths)

Kenosha – 11,931 cases (+8) (210 deaths)

Kewaunee - 1,995 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,775 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (54 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,222 cases (+9) (5 deaths)

Langlade - 1,762 cases (30 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,378 cases (41 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,908 cases (50 deaths)

Marathon – 11,607 cases (153 deaths)

Marinette - 3,487 cases (+11) (42 deaths)

Marquette – 1,137 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Menominee - 700 cases (10 deaths)

Milwaukee – 82,875 (+159) (955 deaths)

Monroe – 3,370 cases (+13) (23 deaths)

Oconto – 3,678 cases (37 deaths)

Oneida - 2,751 cases (47 deaths)

Outagamie – 15,771 cases (+19) (155 deaths)

Ozaukee - 6,081 cases (49 deaths)

Pepin – 631 cases (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,844 cases (+2) (28 deaths)

Polk – 2,937 cases (22 deaths)

Portage – 5,426 cases (+22) (47 deaths)

Price – 909 cases (5 deaths)

Racine – 16,896 cases (+20) (246 deaths)

Richland - 1,058 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Rock – 11,700 cases (+62) (110 deaths)

Rusk - 1,085 cases (+3) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,369 cases (27 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,164 cases (10 deaths)

Shawano – 4,115 cases (+10) (56 deaths)

Sheboygan – 11,113 cases (+36) (91 deaths)

St. Croix – 5,361 cases (+26) (28 deaths)

Taylor - 1,558 cases (14 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,888 cases (+3) (28 deaths)

Vernon – 1,478 cases (+10) (26 deaths) (+4)

Vilas - 1,555 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Walworth – 7,426 cases (85 deaths)

Washburn – 987 cases (11 deaths)

Washington – 11,267 cases (+1) (93 deaths)

Waukesha – 33,153 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (327 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,037 cases (96 deaths)

Waushara – 1,891 cases (14 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,922 cases (+110) (148 deaths)

Wood – 5,455 cases (+8) (40 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula (This is the first county update from the State of Michigan since Wednesday. No numbers were reported Thursday or Friday due to the Christmas holiday.) **

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19. They would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

