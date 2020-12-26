Advertisement

Packers activate center Corey Linsley from injured reserve

Linsley missed last three games with knee injury
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.
Packers center Corey Linsley laughs during a 2019 training camp practice.(WBAY)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley has been activated from injured reserve after missing his team’s past three games. The Packers have added him to the injury report with no game status designation for their Sunday night game with the Tennessee Titans.

Linsley had started in 68 consecutive regular-season games before going on injured reserve Dec. 5. Linsley suffered a knee injury Nov. 29 as the Packers were defeating the Chicago Bears 41-25.

