Omro Police: Two people, one dog found dead following Christmas morning fire

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25,...
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2020 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say two people were found dead inside a home after a fire broke out during the early morning hours on Christmas Day.

According to Omro Police, a patrol officer found flames and heavy smoke coming from the home on the 200 block of McKinley Avenue, about a block south of State Highway 21, at around 4:30 a.m.

Attempts were made to contact occupants, however officers were hindered by the heavy fire and smoke conditions.

After the fire was extinguished, two people were found dead inside the home, as well as a dog.

The names and ages of the victims weren’t immediately provided.

Crews told Action 2 News Friday morning that most of the damage was in a back bedroom of the home, and firefighters at the scene said the origin of the fire appeared to be suspicious. Police also stated Saturday that the fire appeared suspicious in nature.

RELATED: Suspicious fire in Omro on Christmas morning

Officials say members of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Fire Marshall have been on the scene to help with the investigation.

A cause of the fire hasn’t been announced as of this time.

Police will continue to be at the scene until the investigation is complete, which they say is very active and ongoing.

