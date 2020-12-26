LIGHT SNOW SUNDAY

Nothing more than a few flurries tonight into Sunday morning... But Sunday afternoon light snow develops and hangs around into the first half of the night. Mostly 1-3″ of snow is expected - The lower end of that range NORTH; The higher end SOUTH. It is possible that a few spots SOUTH could end up a little closer to 4″, but it should be noted at right at the Lakefront, temperatures will be above freezing with an ENE wind, So that could suppress snow totals there.

Blustery NW winds also develop during the evening and continue Monday. Blowing snow will reduce visibility at night, and roads could still be slick for the Monday morning commute. Monday will be colder and blustery once again... Wind chills should stay just barely above zero. Lows will be in the single digits that night.

We continue to track what could become a major winter storm in the Midwest for the middle of next week... Strong low pressure will emerge from the Plains and head for the Great Lakes on Tuesday with snow arriving in our area later in the day. Depending on the eventual track of the low... snow may transition to a mix or rain for a time Wednesday, before changing back to snow later in the day or at night. Some snow could linger into portions of Thursday. Accumulating snow appears likely, but there is much uncertainty (snow vs rain) with the timing, placement, and duration. For certain... strong winds can be expected which will bring additional concerns to the area (Lakeshore flooding, possibly blowing snow).

Adding to the uncertainty of next week’s weather is another possible round of snow Friday into early Saturday... Not all models are picking up on this feature, but it will be worth watching. BOTTOM LINE: Up until now it has been a quiet (and dry) winter, but that looks like its all about to change! Keep checking back for more updates in the days to come...

WIND FORECAST:

SUNDAY: ENE 5-15 MPH day... N-NW 15-25 MPH at night

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy... A flurry? LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow arrives in the afternoon... 1-3″ for most. HIGH: 32 LOW: 18

MONDAY: Blustery and colder. Morning clouds with more sunshine by the afternoon. HIGH: 22 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Snow develops later. HIGH: 24 LOW: 22 (rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Any early snow becomes rain or a wintry mix... then transitions back to snow late. Breezy, but mild. HIGH: 34 LOW: 20

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with lingering light snow. Blustery. HIGH: 29 LOW: 16

NEW YEAR’S DAY: A chance of snow again??? (see above narrative) HIGH: 25 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 25

