A ROUND OF LIGHT SNOW ON SUNDAY

Look for a mix of sun and clouds today with a few morning flurries possible. Temperatures should be milder this afternoon with highs into the upper half of the 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper teens. We’re dry today, but our next weathermaker brings light snow Sunday.

Skies will turn cloudy early in the day with a fast moving round of accumulating snow pushing through the area during the afternoon and into the evening. It’s looking like this system will bring 1-3″ of snow for most with the potential for slightly higher totals around the Fox Cities.

It’s likely we’ll have snow falling during the Packers-Titans game at Lambeau Field. Blustery NW winds also develop during the evening and continue Monday. Blowing snow will reduce visibility at night, and roads could still be slick for the Monday morning commute. Monday will be colder and blustery once again... wind chills should stay just barely above zero. Lows will be in the single digits that night.

We continue to track what could become a major winter storm in the Midwest for the middle of next week. Strong low pressure will emerge from the Plains and head for the Great Lakes on Tuesday with snow showers arriving in our area later in the day. Depending on the eventual track of the low... snow may transition to a mix or rain for a time Wednesday, before changing back to snow later in the day or at night. Some snow could linger into portions of Thursday. Accumulating snow appears likely, but there is much uncertainty (snow vs rain) with the timing, placement, and duration. For certain... strong winds can be expected which will bring additional concerns to the area (Lakeshore flooding, possibly blowing snow). Keep checking back for more updates!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: E/N 5-15 MPH

TODAY: A bit milder with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy... quiet night. LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow arrives late... 1-3″ for most. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Blustery and colder. Morning clouds with more sunshine by the afternoon. HIGH: 22 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Light snow develops later. HIGH: 25 LOW: 21 (rising after midnight)

WEDNESDAY: Any early snow becomes rain or a wintry mix... then transitions back to snow late. Breezy, but mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with lingering light snow. Blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Mostly cloudy. Temps not too far off from average. HIGH: 23 LOW: 11

