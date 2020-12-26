1 dead following Calumet County rollover crash

TOWN OF BROTHERTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say one person is dead following a rollover crash early Saturday morning.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a single vehicle rollover crash on Highway 151 near W. Jefferson Road in the Town of Brothertown at about 3:20 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says an initial investigation shows the vehicle was southbound on 151, left the road and rolled multiple times.

Authorities say the driver, identified as a 24-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither the driver’s name, nor gender, were immediately available. The Sheriff’s Office says more information will be released after family members have been notified.

The crash is being investigated.

