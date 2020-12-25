Advertisement

TWO WEATHERMAKERS TO WATCH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nothing more than a few flurries north tonight... And some milder mid to upper 20s return Saturday with a good deal of sun.

Skies will turn cloudy by Sunday with a fast moving round of accumulating snow pushing through the area later in the day and into the evening. It’s looking like this system will bring 1-3″ of snow across the area (1″ SOUTH, 2-3″ NORTH). It’s likely we’ll have snow falling during the Packers-Titans game at Lambeau Field. Blustery NW winds also develop during the evening and overnight, so some blowing snow will keep things slick, perhaps even for the morning commute Monday. Monday will be colder again and blustery winds will keep wind chills just barely above zero. Lows should be in the single digits that night.

We continue to track what could become a major winter storm in the Midwest the middle of next week. Strong low pressure will emerge from the Plains and head for the Great Lakes on Tuesday with snow showers arriving in our area later in the day. Depending on the eventual track of the low... snow may transition to a mix or rain for a time Wednesday, before changing back to snow later in the day or at night. Some snow could linger into portions of Thursday. Accumulating snow appears likely, but there is much uncertainty (snow vs rain) with the timing, placement and duration. For certain, strong winds can also be expected which will bring additional concerns to the area (Lakeshore flooding, possibly blowing snow). Keep checking back for more updates!

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

SUNDAY: E-NE 5-15 MPH DAY bec. NNW 15-25 MPH NIGHT

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy... a few flurries NORTH. LOW: 14

SATURDAY: A bit milder with partly sunny skies. HIGH: 28 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow arrives late... 1-3″ possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Daybreak Flakes? Blustery and colder. Morning clouds with more sunshine by the afternoon. HIGH: 20 LOW: 4

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Light snow develops later. HIGH: 25 LOW: 21, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Any early snow becomes rain or a wintry mix... Then transitioning back to snow late. Breezy, but mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Mostly cloudy with lingering light snow. Blustery. HIGH: 27, then dropping LOW: 12

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 22

