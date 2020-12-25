Advertisement

Suspicious fire in Omro on Christmas morning

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25,...
Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Omro early on Christmas morning, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
OMRO, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters and the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating a Christmas morning fire in Omro.

Firefighters at the scene say the origin of the fire appears to be suspicious, but wouldn’t give more details.

Action 2 News This Morning was live in Omro with the first report on the fire as crews from Omro and neighboring departments worked at the scene early Christmas morning.

Emergency crews were called to the home on McKinley Ave. at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

The home is about one block south of State Hwy. 21.

Firefighters tell Action 2 News most of the damage is in a back bedroom of the home.

As of 7:00 a.m. Friday, officials were still attempting to contact the people who lived in the home. The owners were not home at the time of the fire.

DCI fire investigators are expected to arrive in Omro at about 10:00 a.m. Christmas morning to start looking for the cause of the fire.

