Police: Man who tried to thwart encounter shot and killed

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 25, 2020 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Milwaukee police say a man who went to a neighbor’s apartment in hopes of preventing a domestic violence situation was shot and killed.

Police say the suspect showed up at the apartment, where the 48-year-old victim was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday night.

No further details have been released.

Police are asking for the public’s help with any information about the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

