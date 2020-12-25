MORE ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Look for a mix of sunshine and clouds on this Christmas Day. Temperatures will rise from the single digits this morning into the lower 20s for highs this afternoon. A west wind around 10 mph can be expected... so chills will be below zero this morning with positive single digits and teens this afternoon.

Our recent stretch of more active weather will continue into next week. Skies will turn cloudy by Sunday with a fast moving round of accumulating snow pushing through northeast Wisconsin late. It’s looking like this system will bring 1-3″ of snow across the area. It’s likely we’ll have snow falling during the upcoming Packers-Titans game at Lambeau Field. Highs this weekend should range from the upper 20s into the mid 30s.

Any steady snow should be done falling by Monday morning, but roads could be slippery given the fresh snowfall. It will be colder and blustery with highs limited to the lower half of the 20s. Lows should be in the single digits that night. We’ll see a fair amount of clouds in the morning with more sunshine by the afternoon. Clouds will fill back in Tuesday as stronger storm system approaches.

We continue to track what could become a major winter storm in the Midwest towards the middle of next week. Strong low pressure will emerge from the Plains and head for the Great Lakes on Tuesday with snow showers arriving in our area late in the day. Depending on the eventual track of the low... snow may transition to rain for a time early Wednesday, before changing back to snow later in the day. Accumulating snow appears likely, but there’s still too much uncertainty to talk amounts at this particular time. Strong winds can also be expected which will bring additional concerns to the area. Continue to monitor the latest forecast... especially if you have travel plans around the start of the New Year.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

CHRISTMAS: NW/W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

CHRISTMAS DAY: Intervals of sunshine and clouds. Cold and brisk. Single digit wind chills. HIGH: 22

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy... still cool, but not quite as chilly. LOW: 15

SATURDAY: A bit milder with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 29 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow arrives late... 1-3″ possible. HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Blustery and colder. Morning clouds with more sunshine by the afternoon. HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Clouds increase and thicken. Light snow develops late. HIGH: 26 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Rain or a wintry mix early... transitioning back to snow late. Breezy, but mild. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with lingering light snow. Blustery. HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.