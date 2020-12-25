Appleton family displaced by fire says the loss has brought them closer

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - This year has been tough on many of us but right before the New Year, disaster struck a family of five.

A fire destroyed their home along with their valuables and Christmas gifts.

Jebb Filz said the situation could’ve been a lot worse.

“It happened quick and the fire trucks got there real quick,” Filz said. “But...I couldn’t believe all the heat, what it did to the house.”

On the night of December 8, Filz noticed a small fire near his wall outlet. He tried extinguishing it with water. Instead, the flames grew engulfing his home.

“Hindsight being 2020, I should’ve got out of there right away. But it looked like I could put it out at first. It didn’t seem too big,” he said.

Appleton firefighters believed the cause of the fire was electrical, according to Filz.

The Appleton Fire Department responded to Filz’s home located along South Midpark at around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters stated there weren’t any working smoke detectors or fire extinguishers.

“Everything is pretty much smoke damage [and] water damage. It’s pretty bad in there,” Filz said of the house.

His 10-year-old daughter Rori added, “the basement is the worst. But everywhere else. My room, Hannah’s room, Jay’s room is pretty bad smoke damage.”

Currently staying at a hotel, the blaze displaced the family from a home they’ve lived in for six years.

Yellow caution tape is still scattered on the property. No one was injured in the fire.

While the family expressed disappointment at not spending Christmas inside the comforts of their own home, Filz believed the loss has brought them closer.

“We’re just doing the best we can. It sucks right before Christmas and everything too,” Filz said.

His finance Meredith Mertz saw the silver lining, “at least we have a tree.”

They lost everything in that fire, including Christmas presents. They’re not giving up on that house just yet and hope to rebuild it in the coming months.

