Advertisement

WATCH: The WBAY family shares Christmas traditions, favorite movies and holiday wishes

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY family is welcoming you inside their homes as they share warm tales of Christmas traditions and holiday wishes.

Cami Rapson loves decorating her Christmas tree and she shares some ornaments that are dear to her heart.

Emily Matesic talks about her Italian family’s Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Dakota Sherek’s family ends their Christmas with a big game of Texas Hold ‘Em poker.

Steve Beylon’s family hides the Christmas gherkin on the tree. Whoever finds it gets good luck.

Sarah Thomsen’s family bakes Christmas cookies and tea rings.

Tammy Elliott’s family smashes the gingerbread house!

MOVIES

Brittany Schmidt remembers watching Home Alone and her family laughing before the funny parts even happened!

Chris Roth loves It’s a Wonderful Life. Merry Christmas, Bedford Falls!

Joshua Peguero and his family grew up watching A Christmas Story marathon and quoting the memorable lines.

Baillie Burmaster’s family watches Elf and her dad tries to get them to sing!

MEMORIES

Kathryn Bracho remembers calling Mexico to talk to her dad’s family and wishing them a Feliz Navidad, and then visiting her Minnesota family and being in awe of their decorations.

Kevin Rompa remembers playing ping pong with his brothers and coming up to find Santa had been there. He wonders why Santa’s not visiting him any more!

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 60 new deaths reported on Christmas Eve
Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations
Redgranite Correctional Institution
No virtual Christmas Day visits at Redgranite, worrying corrections officer
Police lights file graphic.
Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah
In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Republicans block $2,000 virus stimulus checks despite Trump demand

Latest News

WATCH: Annual Christmas meal in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s annual Christmas Eve dinner turns into a drive-thru
Neenah shop owners reflect on holiday sales during pandemic
Neenah store owners reflect on holiday sales during the pandemic
HSHS IT workers donate food to local pantries. Dec. 24, 2020.
HSHS IT workers donate 1,300 pounds of food to local pantries
December 24 Birthday Club
December 24 Birthday Club