WATCH: The WBAY family shares Christmas traditions, favorite movies and holiday wishes

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY family is welcoming you inside their homes as they share warm tales of Christmas traditions and holiday wishes.

Cami Rapson loves decorating her Christmas tree and she shares some ornaments that are dear to her heart.

Emily Matesic talks about her Italian family’s Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Dakota Sherek’s family ends their Christmas with a big game of Texas Hold ‘Em poker.

Steve Beylon’s family hides the Christmas gherkin on the tree. Whoever finds it gets good luck.

Sarah Thomsen’s family bakes Christmas cookies and tea rings.

Tammy Elliott’s family smashes the gingerbread house!

MOVIES

Brittany Schmidt remembers watching Home Alone and her family laughing before the funny parts even happened!

Chris Roth loves It’s a Wonderful Life. Merry Christmas, Bedford Falls!

Joshua Peguero and his family grew up watching A Christmas Story marathon and quoting the memorable lines.

Baillie Burmaster’s family watches Elf and her dad tries to get them to sing!

MEMORIES

Kathryn Bracho remembers calling Mexico to talk to her dad’s family and wishing them a Feliz Navidad, and then visiting her Minnesota family and being in awe of their decorations.

Kevin Rompa remembers playing ping pong with his brothers and coming up to find Santa had been there. He wonders why Santa’s not visiting him any more!

