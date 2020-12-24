Advertisement

ThedaCare receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Gray TV)
Photo of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (Gray TV)(WCTV)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare announced late Wednesday night it received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and will begin vaccinating its health care workers on Thursday.

ThedaCare received the Moderna vaccine, which received emergency-use authorization from the FDA last Friday. It didn’t say how many doses it received.

The first phase of vaccinations go to hospital workers, emergency responders, and long-term care staff. ThedaCare says vaccination will be recommended but not mandatory for its employees.

ThedaCare was one of the last health care providers in our area to get a vaccine (see related story). Most others received doses of the Pfizer vaccine and began vaccinations last week. ThedaCare initially thought it, too, would have the vaccine last week as other health care providers received their first shipments. ThedaCare wasn’t given a reason why it was initially left out.

Everyone who is vaccinated will need to receive a second dose four weeks later.

Even as more people are vaccinated, it could be months before it reaches the general public. People are urged not to let their guard down against the coronavirus and continue safe practices like wearing a face mask (over the nose) and maintaining a distance of six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 2,579 new cases, 69 more deaths
Police lights file graphic.
Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah
Vermont law professor weighs in on Burlington mayor's ranked-choice voting veto
Green Bay, Crivitz lawmakers join suit to challenge election results
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump threatens COVID relief, stimulus checks; Pelosi urges ‘sign the bill’

Latest News

Hazmat teams and firefighters prepare to enter Galloway in Neenah after a chemical accident on...
Hazmat response to Galloway chemical incident
Residents put on a hip-hop dance show at Touchmark on West Prospect retirement community in...
Retirement community celebration: “Little Drummer Boy,” hip-hop and ugly sweaters
Residents put on a hip-hop dance show at Touchmark on West Prospect retirement community in...
Seniors hip-hop to 'Little Drummer Boy'
Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations