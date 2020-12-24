ThedaCare receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - ThedaCare announced late Wednesday night it received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine and will begin vaccinating its health care workers on Thursday.

ThedaCare received the Moderna vaccine, which received emergency-use authorization from the FDA last Friday. It didn’t say how many doses it received.

The first phase of vaccinations go to hospital workers, emergency responders, and long-term care staff. ThedaCare says vaccination will be recommended but not mandatory for its employees.

ThedaCare was one of the last health care providers in our area to get a vaccine (see related story). Most others received doses of the Pfizer vaccine and began vaccinations last week. ThedaCare initially thought it, too, would have the vaccine last week as other health care providers received their first shipments. ThedaCare wasn’t given a reason why it was initially left out.

Everyone who is vaccinated will need to receive a second dose four weeks later.

Even as more people are vaccinated, it could be months before it reaches the general public. People are urged not to let their guard down against the coronavirus and continue safe practices like wearing a face mask (over the nose) and maintaining a distance of six feet from people who aren’t from your household.

