Sturgeon Bay’s annual Christmas Eve dinner turns into a drive-thru
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Sturgeon Bay couple keeps tradition alive with a Christmas Eve dinner for families in the community.
Kyle and Carrie Starr typically host the meal at the Knights of Columbus building, This year, due to COVID-19, they held it as a drive-thru event.
“We’re packing everything up to go, a lot of people had put online how many meals they wanted and everything else, so we’re pre-packaging all the meals.”
“Both of us are very fortunate that both of our families are here, and not a lot of people have that advantage of being with family on holidays, especially this year.”
The Starrs say leftovers will be given to a local homeless shelters.
