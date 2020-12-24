Advertisement

Retirement community celebration: “Little Drummer Boy,” hip-hop and ugly sweaters

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - For some, this year the holiday season might need an extra boost of fun. Luckily, one assisted living home seems to have found the solution.

Residents and staff at Touchmark on West Prospect in Appleton held a celebration Wednesday night combining hip-hop, “The Little Drummer Boy,” and ugly holiday sweaters.

Leaders at the home say they’ve been trying to keep the retirement community as safe as possible so regular activities can continue, but that means limiting guests from outside. This holiday they’ve been trying to keep spirits up in new ways, like teaching hip-hop dance in their Health & Fitness Studio classes.

“With not being able to do all of the normal things that people do this time of year, not seeing family is hard for people. And here at Touchmark we try to keep them both physically fit and cognitively strong, and learning something new like this dance is something to help them keep those creative juices going,” Touchmark Executive Director Stephanie Buchanan said.

Touchmark has also put on a light show outside the facility every night this month so families can still participate in some festivities.

