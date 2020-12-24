Red Cross needs blood donations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is encouraging people to give blood as the need is strong during the holidays.

The Red Cross says there is a lull in blood donations during the holiday season. Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, more than one million blood transfusions will be given.

All blood types are needed.

“Typically during the holiday season people are traveling. They’re visiting family, friends that kind of thing, but with COVID we’re just not quite sure what that’s going to look like this year. The Red Cross has been struggling just because our schools aren’t in session. We get a lot of blood from students,” says Jessica Brabant, Donor Recruitment Account Manager.

There’s a Christmas Eve blood drive until noon at St. John the Baptist School, 2561 Glendale Ave., Howard.

Donors are encouraged to make an appointment so the Red Cross can make sure everyone is socially distanced while they wait. Make an appointment here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/

