Packers gear up for shootout with Titans

Green bay wrapped up practice on Thursday
Matt LaFleur
Matt LaFleur
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers wrapped up a chilly practice on Christmas Eve. Players will be off on Christmas. However, head coach Matt LaFleur explained he might be working a little late on Christmas to make sure the game plan is ready.

Center Corey Linsley was once again practiced. LaFleur explained the team will evaluate him throughout the week. Meanwhile, Running back Aaron Jones feels fine with his toe injury. Jamaal Williams, once again, was not a participant at practice.

On the defensive side of the ball, Cornerback Jaire Alexander will have a tall task of going up against Titans receiver A.J. Brown. Brown has recorded 56 receptions for 881 yards and 10 touchdowns. However, Alexander is worried as his confidence leads the way.

“I’m not always the tallest or biggest person out there, but you know, I have that confidence that I am the best,” Alexander, the All-Pro explained. “I bring that inner confidence out on the field. By how I play, by how I talk, by how I have handshakes with everyone on the team. That comes from confidence I am not afraid to display that.”

For the Titans, Brown was listed as a “Did Not Practice” on Thursday.

