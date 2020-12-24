Advertisement

Online store stops selling Rittenhouse family’s merchandise

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — An online sales company has stopped selling merchandise supporting an Illinois teen who killed two people and wounded a third during a protest in Wisconsin this summer.

The Kenosha News reported Thursday that Kyle Rittenhouse’s family began selling “Free Kyle” merchandise through Printify last week. Printify creates custom products for designers and sells them online.

The company tweeted that it has terminated the Rittenhouse family’s account because it violates a policy banning content that promotes or condones violence.

“We have chosen to discontinue our business relationship with this store in order to mitigate business risk,” the company said in a statement. “Ultimately, we don’t want to be affiliated with a store that’s involved in such a complex, controversial and ongoing case.”

Prosecutors have accused Rittenhouse, a white 17-year-old, of opening fire on Anthony Huber, Joseph Rosenbaum and Gaige Grosskreutz during a protest in Kenosha on Aug. 25. The protest was sparked after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back seven times during a domestic dispute. The shots left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse faces multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide. The teen has maintained he fired in self-defense and conservatives have rallied around him, working to raise money for his legal defense.

Kimberley Motley, an attorney representing Grosskreutz, called the merchandising effort “vile and disgusting and in extreme poor taste.”

According to FreeKyleUSA social media, which the Rittenhouse family operates, the family is trying to secure another company to handle merchandising. They criticized Printify’s decision to drop them as “a powerful, concerted effort solely focused on preventing the truth from getting out.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 60 new deaths reported on Christmas Eve
Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations
Redgranite Correctional Institution
No virtual Christmas Day visits at Redgranite, worrying corrections officer
Police lights file graphic.
Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah
Vermont law professor weighs in on Burlington mayor's ranked-choice voting veto
Green Bay, Crivitz lawmakers join suit to challenge election results

Latest News

Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing seal following the death of an F-16 Falcon...
Wisconsin National Guard resumes F-16 flights after crash
Firefighters battle a blaze at Maplewood Commons in Fond du Lac. Dec. 23, 2020.
Fire causes significant damage to Fond du Lac apartment
Hazmat teams and firefighters prepare to enter Galloway in Neenah after a chemical accident on...
Hazmat response to Galloway chemical incident
Residents put on a hip-hop dance show at Touchmark on West Prospect retirement community in...
Retirement community celebration: “Little Drummer Boy,” hip-hop and ugly sweaters