HSHS IT workers donate 1,300 pounds of food to local pantries

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Hospital workers donated nearly 1,300 pounds of food to local food pantries on Christmas Eve.

HSHS - Eastern Wisconsin IT department workers held a “Reverse Advent Calendar” Food Drive. Each day, organizer Sarah Evers put out an Advent Calendar that listed food items to donate to Paul’s Pantry and De Pere Christian Outreach.

A small group of IT workers delivered donations to De Pere Christian Outreach on Christmas Eve morning.

“There’s a lot of families left behind. I feel it’s important to be able to provide something like this,” said Evers. “The De Pere Christian Outreach center food pantry has been around for awhile, and they really do a lot of great things for the community.”

The workers donated food to Paul’s Pantry on Wednesday.

In 2019, the Reverse Advent food drive collected 500 pounds of food. They more than doubled that amount this year.

