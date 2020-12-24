Freedom House gifted with $800 cornhole game

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Families at Freedom House in Green Bay received a fun surprise during this season of giving.

Four local companies partnered to bring a new game called “Hole-E-Moley” -- and some happiness and laughter -- to people staying at the homeless shelter.

It’s an electronic cornhole bag toss game with light-up targets, which retails for $800, according to the Lifestyle77 website. It syncs with a smartphone app for scoring and additional challenges.

It didn’t take long for the kids to get into the game.

“We have a game here that’s kind of a 2.0 version of cornhole, so already we’re seeing them having fun, smiling, joy. You can hear it. And it just, again, for me, that’s the reason for Christmas,” Bay Tek Entertainment Marketing and e-Commerce Director Tonia Proulx said.

The donation came from Lifestyle 77, Bay Tek Entertainment’s sister company; PCM Credit Union; Sound Check; and the Green Bay Blizzard. Proulx said it only took about a week to bring everyone together on this surprise.

“It’s really about people that care about others and what can we do to make a difference in other people’s lives. So to me it’s less about a game and more about these children and what they’re experiencing and the joy that I’m hearing today,” Proulx said.

The Blizzard mascot, Bruiser the Yeti, helped carry out this important delivery on behalf of Santa, who’s very busy these days.

