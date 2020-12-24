Advertisement

Fire causes significant damage to Fond du Lac apartment

Firefighters battle a blaze at Maplewood Commons in Fond du Lac. Dec. 23, 2020.
Firefighters battle a blaze at Maplewood Commons in Fond du Lac. Dec. 23, 2020.(Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s tough to see people lose their belongings, especially this close to Christmas.” Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary made that comment after an apartment fire late Wednesday.

At about 10:22 p.m., crews were called to Maplewood Commons, 880 Martin Ave, for a report of smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

There was no one in the unit. Firefighters forced the door and found fire in a second floor bedroom.

The department says the fire caused significant damage to the apartment. The occupants were out of town and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We are grateful the unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt” said O’Leary. “It’s tough to see people lose their belongings especially this close to Christmas.”

Crews from Town of Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac, Lamartine and Ripon helped at the scene. Alliant Energy and Fond du Lac Police also provided assistance.

The American Red Cross is helping the family displaced by the fire. “Please keep this family in your thoughts as they begin their recovery over the holidays.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 60 new deaths reported on Christmas Eve
Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations
Redgranite Correctional Institution
No virtual Christmas Day visits at Redgranite, worrying corrections officer
Police lights file graphic.
Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah
Vermont law professor weighs in on Burlington mayor's ranked-choice voting veto
Green Bay, Crivitz lawmakers join suit to challenge election results

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Online store stops selling Rittenhouse family’s merchandise
Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing seal following the death of an F-16 Falcon...
Wisconsin National Guard resumes F-16 flights after crash
Hazmat teams and firefighters prepare to enter Galloway in Neenah after a chemical accident on...
Hazmat response to Galloway chemical incident
Residents put on a hip-hop dance show at Touchmark on West Prospect retirement community in...
Retirement community celebration: “Little Drummer Boy,” hip-hop and ugly sweaters