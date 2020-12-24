Fire causes significant damage to Fond du Lac apartment

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - “It’s tough to see people lose their belongings, especially this close to Christmas.” Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Chief Peter O’Leary made that comment after an apartment fire late Wednesday.

At about 10:22 p.m., crews were called to Maplewood Commons, 880 Martin Ave, for a report of smoke coming from a second floor apartment.

There was no one in the unit. Firefighters forced the door and found fire in a second floor bedroom.

The department says the fire caused significant damage to the apartment. The occupants were out of town and there were no injuries.

Fire under control: one unit affected. pic.twitter.com/eFrCGNrytp — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) December 24, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“We are grateful the unit was unoccupied at the time of the fire and no one was hurt” said O’Leary. “It’s tough to see people lose their belongings especially this close to Christmas.”

Crews from Town of Fond du Lac, North Fond du Lac, Lamartine and Ripon helped at the scene. Alliant Energy and Fond du Lac Police also provided assistance.

The American Red Cross is helping the family displaced by the fire. “Please keep this family in your thoughts as they begin their recovery over the holidays.”

Fond du Lac apartment fire: our teams are assessing needs of a family of three displaced early this A.M. after a fire in their apartment in a building near Buttermilk Creek Park.



Please keep this family in your thoughts as they begin their recovery over the holidays. — American Red Cross - Wisconsin Region (@RedCrossWIS) December 24, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.