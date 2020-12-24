Advertisement

Camping resort hands out free apple pies

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ALGOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - This holiday season, a local company gave back to the community ... one pie at a time.

Ahnapee Shores Camping Resort in Algoma held a drive-through event Wednesday to hand out free apple pies. They handed out 120 pies in total.

Owner David Blackwell said he decided to do it as a way of giving back to the community that’s supported him and his business.

“We’ve just enjoyed moving up here. They’ve been supportive of us and what we’ve done here with the remodel and bringing things to life, and a lot of our seasonals and new weekenders are coming here and supporting our local businesses, so we just wanted to give a thank you back the community and give people a little bit of cheer this holiday season,” Blackwell said.

The pies were handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

