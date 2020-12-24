Advertisement

Beyonce’s foundation donates $500,000 to families facing eviction

Beyonce's foundation is donating $500,000 to people facing evictions.
Beyonce's foundation is donating $500,000 to people facing evictions.(CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2020 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Beyonce is celebrating Christmas by donating half a million dollars to people facing evictions.

The BeyGOOD Foundation will give $5,000 to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions.

An online application process opens Jan. 7 before the housing moratorium is set to expire.

A total of 100 recipients will be selected, with grants set to be disbursed in late January.

The superstar’s foundation has already given $10,000 grants to over 250 small businesses in the wake of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 60 new deaths reported on Christmas Eve
Police and rescue crews respond to an incident on Commercial St. in Neenah. Dec. 23, 2020.
Hazmat crews find Galloway plant’s air OK after chemical mix prompts evacuations
Redgranite Correctional Institution
No virtual Christmas Day visits at Redgranite, worrying corrections officer
Police lights file graphic.
Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah
Vermont law professor weighs in on Burlington mayor's ranked-choice voting veto
Green Bay, Crivitz lawmakers join suit to challenge election results

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
COVID in California: 2 million confirmed cases and counting
NORAD's Santa Tracker annually shows where St. Nick is in his travels. The website also has...
US military confirms pandemic won’t sideline Santa Claus
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2017, file photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former...
New round of Trump clemency benefits Manafort, other allies
@POTUS & I send our warmest wishes to all as we celebrate #Christmas. May the love we share...
Trump Christmas greeting
New $600 stimulus checks in limbo after House GOP kills proposal increasing amount to $2,000....
Future of stimulus checks in doubt