It’s going to be a cold and blustery Christmas Eve with sustained winds around 15 mph and chills in the single digits above and below zero throughout the day.

After a round of light morning snow, skies will be mostly cloudy with occasional flurries this afternoon. Temperatures will only rise a degree or two this afternoon keeping temps in the teens. Lows tonight will settle to near zero NORTH with readings closer to 10° through the Fox Cities and Lakeside. Blustery winds continue, so chills will drop below zero overnight.

Outside of a slight breeze Christmas Day, our weather should be cold but quiet with a high in the lower 20s and a fair amount of cloudiness. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Our next opportunity for snow arrives late Sunday... most likely at night. Light accumulations are possible, and it will turn blustery once again. Highs this weekend should rebound to near 30°, but we’ll be back in the lower half of the 20s to begin next week. We are tracking another stronger system which could impact the area around New Year’s Eve. Accumulating snow is possible the way things stand now, but it’s too early for amounts or specific details. Check back for updates... especially if you have travel plans anywhere in the Midwest.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20 MPH

FRIDAY: W 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and much colder. Occasional flurries. HIGH: 17 (chills in the single digits)

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly cloudy, cold, and blustery. LOW: 10 (sub-zero wind chills)

CHRISTMAS DAY: Harsh wind chills. Wind gradually weakens. More clouds than sun. HIGH: 22 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and a bit milder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Turning cloudy and blustery. Light snow at LATE or more likely at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Light snow in the morning. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 22 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Light snow possible at night. HIGH: 23 LOW: 18

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with a mix of snow and rain showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 25

