A CHILLY CHRISTMAS... THEN MORE ACTIVE WEATHER NEXT WEEK

Santa Claus will be pleased with tonight’s weather conditions. A brisk northwest wind will keep things snappy cold tonight. Actual low temperatures will be in the positive single digits, while wind chills will be mostly in the single digits below zero. We’ll have broken cloud cover for the reindeer to fly through, with a chance of a few flurries or light snow showers northeast of Green Bay.

Christmas will have intervals of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures will creep into the lower 20s with single digit wind chills.

The weather pattern will become more active into next week... Look for accumulating snow to push through northeast Wisconsin late Sunday. Early indications suggest this weathermaker will bring 1-3″ of snow across the area, although this could change as we get updated data in the First Alert Weather Center. It’s likely we’ll have snow falling during the upcoming Packers-Titans game at Lambeau Field.

It also looks like a potentially major winter storm will make its way through the Midwest during the middle of next week... Several inches of snow is possible across Wisconsin on Wednesday, with some rain and mixed precipitation. This storm may also create lots of wind to cause more issues... Stay tuned for more information over the next several days!

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW 10-15 MPH

CHRISTMAS: NW/W 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Broken clouds. A few flakes NORTHEAST of Green Bay. Subzero wind chills. LOW: 9

CHRISTMAS DAY: Intervals of sunshine and clouds. Cold and brisk. Single digit wind chills. HIGH: 22 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 19

SUNDAY: Clouds thicken. Light snow late... 1-3″ possible? HIGH: 34 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Daybreak flakes, then some sun. Blustery. HIGH: 22 LOW: 7

TUESDAY: Clouds thicken. Snow develops at night. HIGH: 24 LOW: 20

WEDNESDAY: Snow to rain or a wintry mix.... Turning back to snow at night. Windy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Blustery. HIGH: 27

