Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice speaks about extra police protection following rulings in election cases

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Wisconsin Supreme Court justice says he is receiving police protection after siding with the court’s justices who tend to be more liberal in some high-profile election cases.

Recently, Justice Brian Hagedorn rejected President Donald Trump’s attempt to throw out more than 200,000 absentee ballots in Dane and Milwaukee Counties.

After Justice Hagedorn spoke with a WBAY affiliate, President Trump sent out a series of tweets targeting Hagedorn, who says he is receiving threats that are affecting him and his family.

“I’m not aware of any specific death threats necessarily. There’s things that are concerning and not fun as a father of five children to hear. It’s been that case that, you know, my 12-year-old daughter asked me at one point, ‘Dad can we play in the front yard today or should we just play in the backyard?’” said Hagedorn.

Justice Hagedorn added that his fellow justices are also receiving extra protection.

