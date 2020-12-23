Advertisement

Wisconsin COVID-19 contact tracing app goes live

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s COVID-19 contact tracing mobile app has launched.

WI Exposure Notification alerts people who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

iPhone users can go to their phone’s settings and turn on the app.

Android users need to download the app in the Google Play store.

Smartphone users may receive a push alert regarding the app. The will be sent from Google or Apple.

The app uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously share signals with other smartphones using the app nearby. The state says it does not use or store personal GPS data or other personal information. CLICK HERE to view the app’s privacy policy.

Those who test positive for COVID-19 will receive a code to enter into the app. That code will then anonymously notify devices shared with that Bluetooth signal while the patient was contagious.

“The more people who use the app, the more effective it will be, just like the public health measures we’ve been talking about throughout this pandemic.” said Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “Stay home, wash your hands, wear a mask, physically distance, and use the WI Exposure Notification app.”

