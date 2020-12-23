Advertisement

WINDY AND TURNING MUCH COLDER...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
A strong cold front arrives this evening... Any scattered light rain showers become snow showers as temperatures quickly tumble. As temperatures fall below freezing, some icy patches may develop on the roads. Plus any light snow could also introduce some slipperiness. As far as snow accumulation, most areas will see a dusting to about half an inch of accumulation... The exception to the FAR NORTHWEST when 1-2″ is possible.

The other weather element is the wind. Gusts to 40 mph will be possible overnight. As temperatures fall into Thursday morning, the wind chills are expected to dip below zero. These subzero wind chills will last through most of Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning. A White Christmas may be unlikely this year, but it’s certainly going to be a cold Christmas.

The next snow chance arrives later Sunday into early Monday... There may be another snow (or mix) chance midweek next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: W/NW 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW 10-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Gusty winds. Turning much colder. Scattered rain to snow showers. LOW: 14, with subzero wind chills late.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Cloudy and much colder. Some wind blown flurries. HIGH: 17 LOW: 9, with subzero wind chills.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Subzero morning wind chills. Wind weakens. Clouds and some sun. HIGH: 22 LOW: 13

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Not as cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow at late or more likely at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Morning light snow. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 24 LOW: 6

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and cold. HIGH: 18 LOW: 15, then rising

WEDNESDAY: Breezy with snow, possibly some mix south. HIGH: 31

