WEATHER DISCUSSIONS: Safety on ice and the coming cold front

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covered a lot in a few minutes on Action 2 News at 4:30. He discusses ice safety and how thick the ice needs to get to support a person, a snowmobile or a truck (reminder: ice is never completely safe).

He also discusses our very Grinch-y forecast with wind gusts, a cold front and wind chills to make it feel A LOT like winter, even if it doesn’t look a lot like Christmas. Check out the video of the waves on the lakefront in Algoma.

