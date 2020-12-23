Advertisement

WEATHER DISCUSSIONS: Safety on ice and the coming cold front

By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz covered a lot in a few minutes on Action 2 News at 4:30. He discusses ice safety and how thick the ice needs to get to support a person, a snowmobile or a truck (reminder: ice is never completely safe).

He also discusses our very Grinch-y forecast with wind gusts, a cold front and wind chills to make it feel A LOT like winter, even if it doesn’t look a lot like Christmas. Check out the video of the waves on the lakefront in Algoma.

