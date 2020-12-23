ThedaCare officials hope to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the last area health care providers without the COVID-19 vaccine is hopeful of receiving it within the next few days.

ThedaCare initially thought they’d have the vaccine last week, when other health care providers received their first shipments.

Action 2 News spoke to ThedaCare’s President and CEO on Tuesday to get some clarity regarding when they would be receiving their first doses of the vaccine, after they were left wondering about the status of their first shipment.

“It’s been challenging because we have been ready for the last ten days to receive the vaccine and move things forward,” said Dr. Imrad Andrabi, the President and CEO of ThedaCare.

Dr. Andrabi says the Moderna vaccine is on its way to the facility, and could be there by Christmas. This is after the Pfizer vaccine was expected to show up last week, but didn’t.

The issue was highlighted last Friday, when Governor Tony Evers announced that the state only received about 35,000 doses of the vaccine out of the 49,000 originally promised.

ThedaCare wasn’t given a reason on why they were initially left out.

“There’s so many pieces and parts from a logistics perspective so this is not the time you know to put blame on anybody. I know people are working 24/7 to make sure everybody gets what they need,” said Dr. Andrabi.

While the vaccine is being distributed, many restrictions like having to wear a mask and social distancing will still be in place, likely for the first half of 2021, but ThedaCare officials say people shouldn’t avoid regular check-ups.

“If you have COVID or if you have something else, and delaying care scares me that I don’t want to have the implications in the community of not getting your mammogram, or not getting your colonoscopy, or not getting the things you should be getting,” said Dr. Andrabi.

ThedaCare officials still don’t know how many doses of the Moderna vaccine are coming, but when they do arrive, an alert will go out to everyone at the facility so the distribution can start immediately.

