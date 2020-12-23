Advertisement

ThedaCare officials hope to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week

By Jason Zimmerman
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 8:14 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the last area health care providers without the COVID-19 vaccine is hopeful of receiving it within the next few days.

ThedaCare initially thought they’d have the vaccine last week, when other health care providers received their first shipments.

Action 2 News spoke to ThedaCare’s President and CEO on Tuesday to get some clarity regarding when they would be receiving their first doses of the vaccine, after they were left wondering about the status of their first shipment.

“It’s been challenging because we have been ready for the last ten days to receive the vaccine and move things forward,” said Dr. Imrad Andrabi, the President and CEO of ThedaCare.

Dr. Andrabi says the Moderna vaccine is on its way to the facility, and could be there by Christmas. This is after the Pfizer vaccine was expected to show up last week, but didn’t.

The issue was highlighted last Friday, when Governor Tony Evers announced that the state only received about 35,000 doses of the vaccine out of the 49,000 originally promised.

RELATED: Wisconsin received smaller shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine than expected

ThedaCare wasn’t given a reason on why they were initially left out.

“There’s so many pieces and parts from a logistics perspective so this is not the time you know to put blame on anybody. I know people are working 24/7 to make sure everybody gets what they need,” said Dr. Andrabi.

While the vaccine is being distributed, many restrictions like having to wear a mask and social distancing will still be in place, likely for the first half of 2021, but ThedaCare officials say people shouldn’t avoid regular check-ups.

RELATED: ThedaCare makes plans to distribute COVID-19 vaccine

“If you have COVID or if you have something else, and delaying care scares me that I don’t want to have the implications in the community of not getting your mammogram, or not getting your colonoscopy, or not getting the things you should be getting,” said Dr. Andrabi.

ThedaCare officials still don’t know how many doses of the Moderna vaccine are coming, but when they do arrive, an alert will go out to everyone at the facility so the distribution can start immediately.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this Nov. 26, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after participating...
Trump threatens to torpedo COVID relief with new demands, requests $2,000 stimulus checks
Officials said people can expect results in 24-72 hours using the saliva-based testing that can...
Wisconsin makes at-home COVID testing kits available for all residents
State reports one-day record 120 COVID-19 deaths
Rob Zerjav
Unprecedented pandemic challenges force sale of Timber Rattlers, Dock Spiders
This is a 2012 photo of Kevin Greene of the Green Bay Packers NFL football team. This image...
Former Packers assistant coach Kevin Greene dead at 58

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas cool down
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Christmas cool down
Todd Naze. Photo: Brown County Jail
Former school counselor convicted of child porn sentenced to federal prison
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and mild Wednesday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Windy and mild Wednesday
Grace Fuss (left) and family
De Pere teen, group members create care packages for cancer patients
ThedaCare officials hope to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week
ThedaCare officials hope to receive first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine this week