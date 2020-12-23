Shipping companies make final push to meet Christmas deadline

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the busiest time for shipping companies, especially this year, as they push to make final Christmas deliveries.

“This has been an unprecedented season. It’s been historic for us for this, for what’s going on. So it’s been a good year, but it has been historically high,” said Danielle Downing, a U.S. Postal Service customer service supervisor in Green Bay.

A historically high number of Christmas gifts being ordered online and shipped to family members this year due to the pandemic.

“The postal service as a whole has 644,000 employees working throughout the country, and we’re working around the clock to get everything going, and we’re going to do our best,” said Downing.

USPS isn’t the only one pulling extra hours to get presents delivered.

“The trucks are running nonstop,” said Christie Powers, marketing director at The UPS Store off East Calumet Street in Appleton.

The UPS Store has had a bigger rush as well.

“We’ve been really busy. At any given time we have a line out the door and down the street,” said Powers. “We’ve been really good making sure we only have four people in the store at a time, and our crew has been great getting everyone in and out as fast as we can.”

But it’s also come earlier than normal, with more people shipping as early as November.

“The past couple weeks it started. I think everybody just kind of wanted to get in and get it all done and get everything out, just to make sure everything got there when it was supposed to,” said Powers.

However, the UPS Store could accept packages as late as 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night for one-day delivery by Christmas Eve.

“We have a well-oiled machine,” said Powers. “We can get everybody in and out, get their packages all set, and get them out the door quickly.”

Christmas Eve is the last delivery day for UPS.

USPS plans to deliver Christmas Eve and part of Christmas Day.

“Postal Service is dedicated 365 days a year,” said Downing. “We have a very great team here at the postal service. Throughout the county everybody has been working long hours, putting in a lot of time, and really putting in a huge effort to push things through and get them going as fast as possible.”

But anyone whose gifts do arrive late can use it as an excuse to celebrate a little longer.

“Just extend Christmas, take Christmas into the New Year,” said Downing. “We’ll all celebrate together.”

