Several young people hurt after chase, crash in Neenah

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Several young people suffered injuries after a chase in Neenah early Wednesday.

At about 2:30 a.m., a Neenah Police officer attempted to stop a car in the area of W. Winneconne Ave and S. Commercial St.

The vehicle sped up, heading west on W. Winneconne. The officer followed as the suspect car until the driver turned north on S. Lake St.

The suspect car crashed into a parked vehicle. Police say multiple juveniles and a man were hurt. They were taken to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

The juvenile driver ran away from the scene.

Police say the chase remains under investigation. There were no reports of arrests or charges.

Police did not release identities or ages of those involved.

