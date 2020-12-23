Packers defense up for a challenge against the Titans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of the biggest concerns coming into this season was the Packer’s run defense.

The unit has been trending in the right direction. However, the matchup against the Titans could be seen as a measuring stick because Green Bay will have to face one of the best running backs in the NFL, Derrick Henry.

Henry has rushed for over 1,500 yards and is averaging 5.2 yards per carry. Unfortunately for the Packers, he is not the only weapon for Tennessee.

So is the Packer’s defense ready for what the Titans will bring to Lambeau?

“We will find out on Sunday,” Head coach Matt Lafleur Said on Tuesday. “They are the number one scoring offense for a reason.”

