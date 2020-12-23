No virtual Christmas Day visits at Redgranite, worrying corrections officer

REDGRANITE, Wis. (WBAY) - Inmates at a Wisconsin prison will not be able to see loved ones this Christmas.

Family members are normally given permission to visit prisons. However, that’s not happening this year at Redgranite Correctional Institution because of COVID-19 and staffing issues.

Zoom calls also won’t happen.

Paul Mertz has been a correctional officer for the past 15 years at Redgranite and he said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed long-term problems within Wisconsin prison systems.

“If the prison had been properly staffed to begin with, this wouldn’t have been a problem I don’t think,” Mertz said. “That’s just my opinion. I don’t speak nor represent the Department of Corrections.”

Mertz blamed the staff shortage at Redgranite on the Legislature for not increasing funding to the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“Especially during the holidays, it’s important for the overall well-being of the institution. I think it reduces the angst and tension that tends to build up when they don’t have that sort of outside contact,” Mertz said.

He doesn’t agree with the prison’s decision to not allow visitations through video calls on Christmas Day.

“I just think that visiting during holidays is kind of an important thing for the mental health of the institution,” Mertz said.

In the spring, Wisconsin prisons moved their visitations to Zoom. According to the DOC, the amount of and length of video calls vary by institutions.

A DOC spokesman said it takes time cleaning and disinfecting the zoom rooms inmates use and outbreaks have impacted the visits.

Inmates at Redgranite get zoom visitations once every two weeks for 30 minutes from Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday to Sunday.

Mertz stated the limited schedule has more to do with staffing..

“Zoom visits were only once every two weeks you could visit. Where if they were in person, I could go twice a week if I wanted to,” Michelle Warn said.

Her fiancée, 29-year-old Jacob Scheer, is imprisoned at Redgranite. He contracted COVID-19 behind bars and is on oxygen.

“He’s not allowed to walk far places. If he’s got to go somewhere he has to be wheeled in a wheelchair,” Warn said. “The COVID he got really affected his lungs.”

Warn said even inmates convicted of crimes deserve basic human rights, such as seeing family members.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.