MILD TODAY, BUT MUCH COLDER TOMORROW...

So far, December has been a rather mild month... But that’s about to change. Temperatures today will be about 20 degrees above average, with highs in the 40s. However, a breezy south wind will keep our wind chills in the 30s. Still, that’s very warm for this time of year, despite a lack of sun. Skies will be cloudy with some occasional drizzle or showers. The highest rain chance will be late in the afternoon. Rainfall totals will be light, generally a tenth of an inch or less.

Then, a strong cold front arrives this evening. Temperatures will tumble overnight as west-southwest winds howl. Some of the highest wind gusts could reach 40 mph. As temperatures fall below freezing later this evening, some icy patches may develop on the roads. Thankfully, this should occur after the peak of the evening commute home. That said, if you’re traveling overnight, watch for some slick spots on untreated roads. There’s also a chance of snow showers late tonight and into Thursday morning. Most areas will see a dusting to about half an inch of accumulation.

As temperatures fall into Thursday morning, the wind chills are expected to dip below zero. These subzero wind chills will last through most of Christmas Eve and into Christmas morning. A White Christmas may be unlikely this year, but it’s certainly going to be a cold Christmas.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: S/SW 15-25+ MPH, GUSTS TO 40 MPH OVERNIGHT

THURSDAY: W/NW 15-25+ MPH

TODAY: Mild, but windy. Cloudy with drizzle or showers, especially this afternoon. HIGH: 47

TONIGHT: Gusty winds. Turning much colder. Late snow showers. LOW: 16, with subzero wind chills late.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Morning flakes... A dusting possible. Cloudy and much colder. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10, with subzero wind chills.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Subzero morning wind chills. Decreasing clouds. Wind weakens. HIGH: 23 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Cloudy skies. Light snow at night. HIGH: 32 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Morning light snow. Colder and blustery. HIGH: 21 LOW: 5

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cold. HIGH: 18

