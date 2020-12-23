INTERVIEW: Progress in local COVID-19 vaccinations

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many hospitals in our area started vaccinating health care workers last week with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Laura Hieb, chief nursing officer at Bellin Health, gives us an update on the vaccinations. She discusses the “hiccup” in the Pfizer vaccine distribution and how the newly-approved Moderna vaccine fits into the plan after hospitals started with the Pfizer vaccine.

