INTERVIEW: Progress in local COVID-19 vaccinations

By WBAY news staff and Chris Roth
Published: Dec. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Many hospitals in our area started vaccinating health care workers last week with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Laura Hieb, chief nursing officer at Bellin Health, gives us an update on the vaccinations. She discusses the “hiccup” in the Pfizer vaccine distribution and how the newly-approved Moderna vaccine fits into the plan after hospitals started with the Pfizer vaccine.

