Former school counselor convicted of child porn sentenced to federal prison

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Green Bay high school counselor convicted of production of child pornography has been sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

On Dec. 17, a federal judge recommended to the Bureau of Prisons that Todd Naze serve his sentence at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution-Oxford or a facility “as near his home as possible.”

The federal prison sentence runs concurrent to Naze’s state prison sentence. In the state case, Naze was convicted in Brown County Circuit Court of 12 counts of Capture an Intimate Representation and ordered to serve 12 years in state prison. A concurrent sentencing order means he serves the sentences at the same time.

Naze, 55, pleaded guilty to secretly recording students and staff in a school bathroom at Southwest High School. As part of a federal plea agreement, he was convicted of two counts and six others were dismissed.

In the state case, Naze reached a plea deal and was convicted of 12 of 16 counts.

Investigators say Naze hid an iPod in a desk in the bathroom, with the videos and photos being made between December 2017 to October 2018, according to the grand jury indictment.

Flash drives found at Naze’s home contained 3,888 images of females recorded in the bathroom at Southwest High School, according to a criminal complaint. One flash drive had 56 folders labeled with a female’s name or other identifying characteristic.

“He said he only kept the videos of females he was mad at,” Assistant District Attorney. Kimberly Hardtke said after Naze’s arrest. “He said they were never uploaded to the cloud and he never shared any of the video.”

