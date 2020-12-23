Advertisement

De Pere teen, group members create care packages for cancer patients

By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere teenager is giving back to people who might need a little pick-me-up this time of year by giving care packages to cancer patients.

Grace Fuss, 14, created the “Fighting Cancer with Grace” organization in 2019, and this year is the second Christmas she has raised money to deliver some holiday spirit to patients.

It’s an initiative she started after her mom went through cancer treatment and she saw the impact of all the support from friends and family. (CLICK HERE to watch her interview with Action 2 News on Monday.)

Tuesday night, a group got together to create the care packages, including hand-made items fitting into a “cozy at home” theme.

The group isn’t expecting to get to hand out the packages in-person, but it isn’t changing the spirit of the event.

“I think the reward will be knowing that I put a smile on someone’s face, even if I don’t see it I know that it will happen,” said Fuss.

Fuss says this year, the foundation is affecting the lives of 160 people, with an estimated price of donations at $13,000.

